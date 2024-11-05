Regis Resources Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited has announced that a significant shareholder, First Sentier Investors, has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change reflects adjustments in voting securities and associations within the company’s shareholder structure, which investors may want to track for potential impacts on stock performance.

