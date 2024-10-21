News & Insights

Regis Resources Highlights Exploration Risks and Opportunities

October 21, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited, an Australian gold exploration and mining company, has shared insights into its operations, highlighting the speculative nature of exploration and potential risks influencing its future performance. The company urges investors to seek independent advice due to the volatile nature of commodity prices and other external factors. Regis emphasizes that past performance is not indicative of future outcomes, stressing the importance of cautious investment.

