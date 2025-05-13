Markets
RGS

Regis Reports Profit In Q3

May 13, 2025 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regis (RGS) reported third quarter net income of $0.3 million compared to a loss of $2.3 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.08 compared to a loss of $1.00. Adjusted net income was $1.3 million compared to a loss of $1.4 million, a year ago. Adjusted profit per share was $0.43 compared to a loss of $0.61. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million compared to $5.4 million.

Third quarter consolidated revenue increased to $57.0 million from $49.2 million, last year.

Shares of Regis are up 12% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.