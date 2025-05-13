Regis Reports Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Regis (RGS) reported third quarter net income of $0.3 million compared to a loss of $2.3 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.08 compared to a loss of $1.00. Adjusted net income was $1.3 million compared to a loss of $1.4 million, a year ago. Adjusted profit per share was $0.43 compared to a loss of $0.61. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million compared to $5.4 million.

Third quarter consolidated revenue increased to $57.0 million from $49.2 million, last year.

Shares of Regis are up 12% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

