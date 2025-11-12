Regis Reports Net Income In Q1

(RTTNews) - Regis Corporation (RGS) reported first quarter net income of $1.4 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.36 per share, last year. Income per share from continuing operations was $0.49 compared to a loss of $0.77. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million compared to $7.6 million. Adjusted net income declined to $1.4 million from $2.6 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.50 compared to $0.93.

Total consolidated revenue was $59.0 million, compared to $46.1 million, prior year. The company said the improvement was driven primarily by an increase in company-owned salon revenue resulting from the acquisition of Alline on December 19, 2024, partially offset by lower royalties and non-margin franchise rental income.

Shares of Regis are up 9% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

