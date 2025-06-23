Regis CEO Matthew Doctor To Step Down, Appoints Jim Lain As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Regis Corp. (RGS), a hair salon company, on Monday announced that President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Matthew Doctor has made the decision to step down, with effect from June 30. The company appointed Jim Lain to serve as interim President and CEO.

Matthew Doctor will stay on in a support role until September 1, to help with the transition.

Lain with 30 years of experience has been serving the company since 2013. Lain will work with the executive team and Board to keep things running smoothly and continue the company's key plans.

The Board has set up a Succession Planning Committee, and hired a search firm to find the next CEO.

Further, the company reported positive early results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with same-store sales up 3.0% for Supercuts and 1.3% overall compared to the same period last year.

The company's sales for both supercuts and consolidated also remain positive through mid-June. Operating expenses so far this quarter are in line with those from the third quarter.

