Regis Appoints Susan Lintonsmith As CEO

(RTTNews) - Regis Corp. (RGS), Monday announced the appointment of Board Chair Susan Lintonsmith as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Lintonsmith served as worked on the franchisee side for European Wax Center, where she led operational and infrastructure improvements to support expansion and improve unit-level profitability.

Speaking about the future plans, the new CEO commented, "We will work with franchisees to move with focus and urgency to drive growth and strengthen our core business, using our company-operated salons as a learning laboratory for establishing best practices and leading innovation."

Meanwhile, Jim Lain, who served as interim CEO, will now assume the role of Chief Operating Officer.

On Friday, RGS closed trading at $22.36, up 6.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

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