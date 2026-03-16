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Regis Appoints Susan Lintonsmith As CEO

March 16, 2026 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regis Corp. (RGS), Monday announced the appointment of Board Chair Susan Lintonsmith as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Lintonsmith served as worked on the franchisee side for European Wax Center, where she led operational and infrastructure improvements to support expansion and improve unit-level profitability.

Speaking about the future plans, the new CEO commented, "We will work with franchisees to move with focus and urgency to drive growth and strengthen our core business, using our company-operated salons as a learning laboratory for establishing best practices and leading innovation."

Meanwhile, Jim Lain, who served as interim CEO, will now assume the role of Chief Operating Officer.

On Friday, RGS closed trading at $22.36, up 6.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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