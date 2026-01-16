Regions Financial (RF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Regions Financial (RF) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.7% versus 3.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.7% versus 3.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 56.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.6%.

: 56.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.6%. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.8% versus 10.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 10.8% versus 10.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $138.81 billion compared to the $140.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $138.81 billion compared to the $140.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Non-performing assets : $715 million compared to the $810.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $715 million compared to the $810.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. Leverage Ratio : 9.7% versus 9.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.7% versus 9.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $698 million compared to the $803.3 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $698 million compared to the $803.3 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.9%.

: 11.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.9%. Total Non-Interest Income : $640 million compared to the $648.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $640 million compared to the $648.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $1.28 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.28 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Regions Financial have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

