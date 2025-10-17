Markets
Regions Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $548 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $561 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.916 billion from $1.790 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $548 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.916 Bln vs. $1.790 Bln last year.

