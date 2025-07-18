Regions Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $534 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $477 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $538 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $1.905 billion from $1.731 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $534 Mln. vs. $477 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.905 Bln vs. $1.731 Bln last year.

