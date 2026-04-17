Regions Financial Corp. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $539 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $465 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $539 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $1.87 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $539 Mln. vs. $465 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.87 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

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