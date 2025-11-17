Regional Management (RM) Price Target Increased by 12.10% to 47.26

The average one-year price target for Regional Management (NYSE:RM) has been revised to $47.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.10% from the prior estimate of $42.16 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from the latest reported closing price of $37.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RM is 0.11%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 9,221K shares. The put/call ratio of RM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,085K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,024K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 315K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 306K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 22.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

