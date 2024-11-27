Regional Management Boosts Growth with $250M Securitization

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Regional Management Corp. completed its 11th $250 million asset-backed securitization, with notes issued at a weighted-average coupon of 5.34%. The transaction, secured by $284 million of receivables, was highly oversubscribed, allowing the company to enhance its balance sheet and reduce interest rate risk. This securitization demonstrates significant demand and positions Regional Management well for future growth, as 83% of its debt is now on a fixed-rate basis.

