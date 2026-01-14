Sure, technology stocks continue to dominate headlines. Artificial intelligence has powered much of the S&P 500’s record gains, and newer themes such as agentic AI, drones and defense, and precious metals are capturing investor attention early in the year. But markets have a way of quietly rotating leadership. While the spotlight remains on high-growth sectors, one group is approaching a technically significant inflection point that could have broader implications for market direction.

That sector is regional banking.

Regional Banking Sector Near a Critical Inflection Point

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA: KRE), which tracks the regional banking sector, is consolidating just below a multi-year resistance level near $70. From a longer-term technical perspective, this area represents a pivotal battleground. The setup raises a familiar question for technicians and investors alike: is the ETF forming a double top, or is it building a base for a breakout that could mark the start of a new uptrend?

At this stage, the answer isn’t yet clear. What is clear, however, is that KRE has spent an extended period digesting prior gains rather than breaking down. That in itself is constructive. Extended consolidation near resistance often reflects improving demand and absorption of supply. If sellers were firmly in control, the price would likely have already rolled over. Instead, the ETF continues to hold its range.

The immediate level to watch is the recent pivot high near $68.67. A sustained move through that level would bring the $70 area firmly into focus. A clean breakout above $70, particularly on expanding volume, would mark a decisive technical development and could signal renewed leadership from regional banks after years of underperformance.

On the other hand, repeated failures near resistance would increase the risk of a double-top formation. A rejection from this zone would suggest the sector still lacks the fundamental or macro support needed to sustain higher prices.

3 Ways to Position for a Potential Breakout

While investors who believe a regional banking breakout is coming could pick individual firms as investments, a more diversified approach is investing in the KRE ETF itself.

KRE is designed to track the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index and provides diversified exposure across U.S. regional and diversified banks.

The fund manages $4.3 billion in assets, carries a dividend yield of 2.37%, and charges a net expense ratio of 0.35%.

Roughly 78% of the fund’s exposure sits in diversified banks, with another 15% allocated to regional banks.

For investors looking to avoid single-stock risk, KRE offers a clean way to participate.

Another potential beneficiary is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: IWM). While the IWM might not come to mind immediately when discussing regional banks, financials make up more than 20% of its sector exposure.

Regional banks represent a meaningful portion of that weighting. As a result, sustained strength in KRE could provide an underappreciated tailwind for small-cap equities more broadly, particularly if improving bank performance signals healthier credit conditions and economic resilience.

For investors willing to be more selective, individual names within KRE also present interesting setups.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN), the ETF’s seventh-largest holding, is consolidating just below long-term resistance near $18.

That level has capped HBAN's price for several years, making it technically significant.

A breakout in the broader sector would likely increase the odds that HBAN clears resistance and enters a new trend phase.

Beyond technicals, Huntington offers a 3.46% dividend yield and carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with analyst price targets implying roughly 12% upside.

A Sector Worth Watching Closely

Regional banks may not carry the excitement of cutting-edge technology themes, but their positioning near significant resistance makes them increasingly relevant. Whether KRE resolves higher or fails at resistance, the outcome could influence sentiment across financials and small-caps more broadly. As markets rotate and leadership shifts, the regional banking sector is approaching a moment that investors would be wise not to ignore.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.