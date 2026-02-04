Regional Banking ETF (IAT) Hits New 52-Week High

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF IAT is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 58.07% from its 52-week low price of $38.30 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

IAT in Focus

The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the regional bank sub-sector of the U.S. equity market. The product charges 0.38% in annual fees (see: all Financials ETFs).

Why the Move?

Regional banking has been an area to watch lately, given the rise in the expectations of an interest rate cut in 2026 following Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed Chair. Warsh is expected to advocate rate reductions alongside a leaner Fed balance sheet, a policy backdrop that could steepen the yield curve and benefit the fund.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IAT has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 23.68 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

