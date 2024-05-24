News & Insights

Stocks

Regenx Tech Corp. Reports Filing Delay Update

May 24, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (TSE:RGX) has released an update.

Regenx Tech Corp. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial documents, originally due on April 29, 2024, but now expected by May 29, 2024. The company is under a management cease trade order since April 30 and is releasing bi-weekly updates as per regulatory guidelines, with no significant changes or defaults reported since the initial announcement. Regenx, focusing on environmentally friendly precious metal recovery technologies, has not been involved in any insolvency proceedings or undisclosed material events.

For further insights into TSE:RGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.