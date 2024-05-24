Regenx Tech Corp. Reports Filing Delay Update

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (TSE:RGX) has released an update.

Regenx Tech Corp. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial documents, originally due on April 29, 2024, but now expected by May 29, 2024. The company is under a management cease trade order since April 30 and is releasing bi-weekly updates as per regulatory guidelines, with no significant changes or defaults reported since the initial announcement. Regenx, focusing on environmentally friendly precious metal recovery technologies, has not been involved in any insolvency proceedings or undisclosed material events.

