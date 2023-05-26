Regeneron (REGN) Posts Upbeat Data From Multiple Myeloma Study

Regeneron REGN announced updated data from a pivotal phase II study evaluating its investigational BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody, linvoseltamab, in patients with heavily pre-treated, relapsed/refractory (“R/R”) multiple myeloma.

Data from the study demonstrated that treatment with a 200mg dose of linvoseltamab led to early, deep and durable responses in myeloma patients. With a median follow-up of six months, patients who received the recommended 200mg dose of linvoseltamab showed a 71% objective response rate (“ORR”). This includes 59% patients achieving very good partial response (“VGPR”) or better and 30% patients achieving a complete response (“CR”) or stringent complete response (“sCR”). Management also announced that the median progression-free survival was not reached.

Treatment benefit with linvoseltamab was also observed across prespecified subgroups, including patients with high disease burden and aggressive disease.

Based on these results, Regeneron initiated a phase III development program to evaluate linvoseltamab in earlier stages of multiple myeloma. Management plans to use the data from the above study to support its regulatory submission with the FDA for linvoseltamab in multiple myeloma indication later this year.

The above results were part of the secondary endpoint assessed by a local investigator. The primary endpoint of the study, i.e., ORR assessed by an independent review committee, which will be available when the data are more mature.

In the year so far, Regeneron’s shares have moved up 0.5% against the industry’s 9.2% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In a separate press release, Regeneron announced positive data from a phase I study evaluating the combination of its investigational LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab and PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in adults with advanced melanoma. Data from the study exhibited ORRs ranging from 56-63% across three independent cohorts of advanced melanoma patients. Based on these encouraging results, management plans to evaluate this combination in phase III studies in the advanced and adjuvant melanoma settings. This fianlimab-Libtayo combination is already being evaluated in an ongoing phase II/III studies in non-small cell lung cancer and research in other solid tumors.

Regeneron’s top line is being driven by a couple of blockbuster drugs like Eylea and Dupixent, which account for nearly half of its total revenues. A successful development and potential commercialization of its pipeline drugs will help the company lower its dependence on the drugs for generating revenue.

Regeneron’s lead drug, Eylea, is approved for various ophthalmology indications like wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Dupixent is jointly marketed by Regeneron and Sanofi SNY under a global collaboration agreement. Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent, while Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with the drug’s global sales. The Sanofi-partnered drug is approved in the United States and Europe for five type II inflammatory diseases, namely severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis.

Sanofi and Regeneron are also studying Dupixent in late-stage studies in a broad range of diseases driven by type II inflammation, like bullous pemphigoid and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

