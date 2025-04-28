Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports Initial Real-World Data on EYLEA HD Effectiveness for Retinal Diseases at ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting

Regeneron presents real-world data on EYLEA HD's effectiveness and economic benefits in treating retinal diseases at ARVO 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced the upcoming presentation of data on EYLEA HD at the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting, highlighting early insights from nearly 40,000 patients using the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy (DR). The data, which show positive impacts on vision and extended dosing intervals, reinforce findings from previous pivotal trials. Key analyses will include direct comparisons of EYLEA HD and faricimab concerning efficacy, dosing frequency, and potential economic benefits in patients. Regeneron emphasizes that these presentations support the adoption of EYLEA HD as a new standard of care for serious retinal diseases.

Potential Positives

Initial real-world data from nearly 40,000 patients shows positive impacts of EYLEA HD on vision and dosing intervals, reinforcing its effectiveness in everyday clinical practice.

The upcoming presentation of 27 abstracts, including 8 oral presentations at ARVO 2025, highlights the growing body of evidence supporting EYLEA HD as a potential new standard of care for retinal diseases.

Network meta-analyses comparing EYLEA HD to faricimab could provide significant insights into the economic benefits and treatment efficacy, potentially positioning the product favorably in the market.

Regeneron's ongoing commitment to innovation is evident in its extensive research and development efforts in ophthalmology, which could further enhance its market position in eye care treatments.

Potential Negatives

The release highlights common adverse reactions associated with EYLEA HD, including serious complications such as retinal detachment and an increased risk of blood clots, which could raise concerns among healthcare providers and patients regarding safety.

The mention of ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight may indicate potential hurdles or scrutiny that could affect the approval and commercialization of EYLEA HD.

The company acknowledges the presence of competing drugs that may be superior or more cost-effective, potentially undermining the market position of EYLEA HD.

FAQ

What is EYLEA HD?

EYLEA HD® (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg is a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

What data is being presented at ARVO 2025?

Initial real-world data from nearly 40,000 EYLEA HD patients will be shared, along with 27 abstracts and 8 oral presentations.

How does EYLEA HD compare to faricimab?

New analyses will evaluate the efficacy, dosing frequency, and potential economic benefits of EYLEA HD versus faricimab in specific patients.

What are the common side effects of EYLEA HD?

Common side effects include cataract, ocular discomfort, increased intraocular pressure, and vision changes, reported in over 3% of patients.

Who developed EYLEA HD?

EYLEA HD is developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Bayer AG, focusing on serious chorioretinal vascular diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19.

on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 11/13, 11/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$REGN Insider Trading Activity

$REGN insiders have traded $REGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARION MCCOURT (EVP Commercial) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $844,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REGN forecast page.

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $903.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Christopher Raymond from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1195.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $880.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1170.0 on 10/31/2024

Full Release





Initial real-world data from nearly 40,000 EYLEA HD patients will provide early insights on effectiveness of EYLEA HD in everyday clinical practice









New indirect comparisons will evaluate EYLEA HD and faricimab on measures of efficacy, dosing frequency and potential economic benefits in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema







TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced the upcoming presentation of 27 abstracts, including eight oral presentations on EYLEA HD



®



(aflibercept) Injection 8 mg in wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). Among the new results and analyses are initial insights on the real-world use of EYLEA HD in clinical practice, which reinforce the outcomes seen in pivotal trials. These data will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting from May 4 to 8 in Salt Lake City.





"Our data presentations at ARVO reflect the robust and rapidly growing body of evidence that support the use of EYLEA HD becoming the new standard of care for people living with wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy,” said Boaz Hirshberg, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Internal Medicine at Regeneron. “This includes new analyses examining the initial real-world experiences of nearly 40,000 patients treated with EYLEA HD showing, in everyday clinical practice, a positive impact through improved vision and longer dosing intervals for patients. Although early, these data reinforce the value EYLEA HD is bringing to patients with serious retinal diseases.”





Notable new presentations at ARVO include:







Four analyses evaluating initial real-world experiences with EYLEA HD among patients with wAMD or DME, including both those who were previously naive to treatment and those who switched from other anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies



Four analyses evaluating initial real-world experiences with EYLEA HD among patients with wAMD or DME, including both those who were previously naive to treatment and those who switched from other anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies



A network meta-analysis indirectly comparing the efficacy and number of injections received for EYLEA HD and faricimab in patients with DME or wAMD, based on the longest follow-up data from Phase 3 clinical trials



A network meta-analysis indirectly comparing the efficacy and number of injections received for EYLEA HD and faricimab in patients with DME or wAMD, based on the longest follow-up data from Phase 3 clinical trials



A modeling analysis of the potential economic benefit of EYLEA HD compared to faricimab for the treatment of patients with wAMD or DME in the U.S. over three years











The most common adverse reactions (≥3%) reported in patients treated with EYLEA HD were cataract, conjunctival hemorrhage, intraocular pressure increased, ocular discomfort/eye pain/eye irritation, vision blurred, vitreous floaters, vitreous detachment, corneal epithelium defect and retinal hemorrhage.







Key EYLEA HD presentations at ARVO:













Abstract title









Lead author









Presentation date, time (MST), location











Early insights on the real-world





use of aflibercept 8 mg among





treatment-naive eyes with





diabetic macular edema





Nitish Mehta, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–4:45 PM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









Early insights from real-world





use of aflibercept 8 mg among





eyes with diabetic macular





edema (DME) switching from





other anti-VEGF agents





Michael Javaheri, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–4:45 PM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









Economic benefit of aflibercept





8 mg versus faricimab in the





treatment of patients with





neovascular age-related





macular degeneration (nAMD)





or diabetic macular edema





(DME) in the United States





Andreas Kuznik





Paper Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 4:00–4:15 PM MST









Session: Economic Impact of AI Tools and Treatments









Early real-world use of





aflibercept 8mg in treatment-





naïve patients with neovascular





age-related macular





degeneration





Ferhina Ali, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 6





Time: 8:30–10:15 AM MST









Session: AMD 2 (anti-VEGF)









Early insights from real-world





use of aflibercept 8mg among





eyes with neovascular age-





related macular degeneration





(nAMD) switching from other





anti-VEGF agents





Theodore Leng, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 6





Time: 8:30–10:15 AM MST









Session: AMD 2 (anti-VEGF)









Network meta-analyses (NMAs)





of number of injections (NoI)





with high-dose (HD) aflibercept





(AFL) versus faricimab (FAR) in





patients with diabetic macular





edema (DME) and neovascular





age-related macular





degeneration (nAMD)





Steven Sherman





Poster Presentation









Date: May 8





Time: 8:00–9:45 AM MST









Session: Telemedicine, Health Service Delivery and Health Economic Studies









Volumetric fluid assessment





comparing high-dose aflibercept





to standard dose aflibercept in





neovascular age-related





macular degeneration in the





CANDELA phase 2 trial





John Mamone, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 4





Time: 1:00–2:45 PM MST









Session: AMD 1 (Clinical Research)









PULSAR extension: clinical





improvements maintained over





156 weeks with aflibercept 8 mg





in patients with neovascular





age-related macular





degeneration*





Timothy Lai, MD





Paper Presentation









Date: May 4





Time: 1:00–1:15 PM MST









Session: AMD antiVEGF I









A PULSAR phase 3 trial post-





hoc analysis: evaluating the





timing and magnitude of control





of disease activity with





aflibercept 8 mg and faricimab,





applying similar disease activity





criteria across different pivotal





Phase 3 trials for nAMD*





Jean-Francois Korobelnik, MD





Paper Presentation









Date: May 4





Time: 1:15–1:30 PM MST









Session: AMD antiVEGF I









SPECTRUM: early clinical





experience from the first global





real-world study of aflibercept 8





mg in patients with treatment-





naïve neovascular age-related





macular degeneration*





Vasileois Konidaris, MD





Paper Presentation









Date: May 4





Time: 1:30–1:45 PM MST









Session: AMD antiVEGF I









SPECTRUM: early clinical





experience from the first global





real-world study of aflibercept 8





mg in patients with pretreated





neovascular age-related





macular degeneration*





Clare Bailey, MD





Paper Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–3:15 PM MST









Session: AMD antiVEGF II









Aflibercept 8 mg in diabetic





macular edema: 156-week





results from the PHOTON





extension study





Ghassan Ghorayeb, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–4:45 PM MST









Session: Retina: Physiology and Pharmacology









Intraocular pressure outcomes





with aflibercept 8 mg and 2 mg





in patients with diabetic macular





edema through week 96 of the





phase 2/3 PHOTON trial





Anita Barikian, MD













Poster Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–4:45 PM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









Differential anatomic response





to aflibercept 8 mg versus 2 mg





during the matched dosing





phase of the PHOTON trial in





patients with diabetic macular





edema who subsequently met





criteria for shortening





Dilsher Dhoot, MD













Poster Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–4:45 PM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









SPECTRUM: early clinical





experience from the first global





real-world study of aflibercept 8





mg in patients with treatment-





naïve diabetic macular edema*





Aires Lobo, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–4:45 PM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









SPECTRUM: early clinical





experience from the first global





real-world study of aflibercept 8





mg in patients with pretreated





diabetic macular edema*





Thomas Dervos, MD





Poster Presentation:









Date: May 5





Time: 3:00–4:45 PM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









Rapid fluid resolution with





aflibercept 8 mg may be





associated with extended dosing





intervals at W96 in nAMD: a





PULSAR post-hoc analysis*





Michael Stewart, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 6





Time: 8:30–10:15 AM MST









Session: AMD 2 (anti-VEGF)









Greater and more durable fluid





resolution with aflibercept 8 mg





versus aflibercept 2 mg in the





PULSAR trial: a 96-week post-





hoc analysis*





Richard Gale, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 6





Time: 8:30–10:15 AM MST









Session: AMD 2 (anti-VEGF)









Clinical outcomes with





aflibercept 8 mg and aflibercept





2 mg are generally comparable





in patients grouped by CNV





type: a post hoc analysis of the





96-week PULSAR trial*





Sobha Sivaprasad, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 6





Time: 8:30–10:15 AM MST









Session: AMD 2 (anti-VEGF)









A pooled analysis of the





CANDELA, PHOTON, and





PULSAR trials through 96





weeks: comparably low





intraocular inflammation (IOI)-





related events with aflibercept 8





mg and 2 mg*





Justus Garweg, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 6





Time: 8:30–10:15 AM MST









Session: AMD 2 (anti-VEGF)









Baseline characteristics and





outcomes of patients treated





with aflibercept 8 mg at





shortened, maintained, or





extended dosing intervals





through 96 weeks in PHOTON





Mark Barakat, MD





Paper Presentation









Date: May 7





Time: 11:15–11:30 AM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









Week 96 outcomes in





aflibercept 8 mg- and 2 mg-





treated patients by prior DME





treatment status: a subgroup





analysis of the phase 2/3





PHOTON trial





Manjot Gill, MD





Paper Presentation









Date: May 7





Time: 11:30–11:45 AM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









Lower socioeconomic status is





associated with increased





bevacizumab use among





patients initiating anti-vascular





endothelial growth factor (anti-





VEGF) therapy for diabetic





macular edema (DME)





Judy Kim, MD





Paper Presentation









Date: May 7





Time: 11:45–12:00 PM MST









Session: Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF









A pooled analysis of the





PULSAR and PHOTON trials





through 96 weeks: Minimal





impact of aflibercept 8 mg and 2





mg on intraocular pressure





changes *





Sergio Leal, MD





Poster Presentation









Date: May 8





Time: 2:00–3:45 PM MST









Session: AMD 5 (Clinical Research)











*Bayer-run trial









About the EYLEA HD Clinical Trial Program







PULSAR in wAMD and PHOTON in DME/diabetic retinopathy (DR) are double-masked, active-controlled pivotal trials that were conducted in multiple centers globally. In both trials, patients were randomized into 3 treatment groups to receive either: EYLEA HD every 3 months, EYLEA HD every 4 months, or EYLEA every 2 months. The lead sponsors of the trials were Bayer for PULSAR and Regeneron for PHOTON.





Patients treated with EYLEA HD in both trials had 3 initial monthly doses, and patients treated with EYLEA received 3 initial doses in PULSAR and 5 in PHOTON. In the first year, patients in the EYLEA HD groups could have their dosing intervals shortened down to an every 2-month interval if protocol-defined criteria for disease progression were observed. Intervals could not be extended until the second year of the trial. Patients in all EYLEA groups maintained a fixed 2-month dosing regimen throughout their participation in the two-year trials.





In both trials, there was an optional extension study starting at week 96, with all participating patients receiving EYLEA HD through week 156. Patients initially randomized to EYLEA in PULSAR, were switched to EYLEA HD at the start of the extension study and immediately assigned to a 3-month dosing interval. Dosing intervals for all patients in the extension study could be shortened or extended by 2-week increments if protocol-defined criteria were met, with a minimum dosing interval of every 2 months and a maximum dosing interval of every 6 months.





CANDELA was a Regeneron-sponsored Phase 2 trial investigating the safety and efficacy of EYLEA HD extended dosing regimens compared to EYLEA in wAMD patients.







About wAMD and Diabetic Eye Disease







wAMD is a retinal disease that may affect people as they age. It occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow and leak fluid under the macula, the part of the eye responsible for sharp central vision and seeing fine detail. This fluid can damage and scar the macula, which can cause vision loss. An estimated 1.4 million Americans have wAMD.





DR is an eye disease characterized by microvascular damage to the blood vessels in the retina often caused by poor blood sugar control in people with diabetes. The disease generally starts as nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and often has no warning signs or symptoms. NPDR may progress to proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), a stage of the disease in which abnormal blood vessels grow onto the surface of the retina and into the vitreous cavity, potentially causing severe vision loss.





DME can occur at any stage of DR as the blood vessels in the retina become increasingly fragile and leak fluid, potentially causing visual impairment. In the U.S., approximately 1.5 million adults are diagnosed with DME, while approximately 6 million people have DR without DME.







About EYLEA HD







Over a decade ago, Regeneron introduced EYLEA, a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor, and transformed the treatment paradigm for certain serious chorioretinal vascular diseases. With a well-established efficacy and consistent safety profile from 16 pivotal trials, EYLEA is approved to treat vision-threatening conditions that impact patients from their earliest days, such as retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), to their later years, including diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).





Pushing the boundaries of science further to meet patient needs, EYLEA HD was developed to achieve comparable efficacy and safety to EYLEA, but with fewer injections. EYLEA HD is supported by a robust body of research and is currently approved in the U.S. to treat patients with wAMD, DME and DR.





EYLEA HD (known as Eylea™ 8 mg in the European Union and Japan) is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG. Regeneron maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA and EYLEA HD in the U.S. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside of the U.S., where the companies share equally the profits from sales of EYLEA and EYLEA HD.







About Ophthalmology Development at Regeneron







At Regeneron, we relentlessly pursue groundbreaking innovations in eye care science to help maintain the eye health of the millions of Americans impacted by vision-threatening conditions. Our expertise in angiogenesis and decades of research serve as our foundation, fueling our ongoing ambition to further innovate new solutions for patients. Our robust and diverse research and development program in ophthalmology includes efforts to potentially address additional serious eye diseases, including geographic atrophy (ongoing



Phase 3 SIENNA clinical trial



), glaucoma and certain inherited retinal diseases.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATIONS









INDICATIONS







EYLEA HD



®



(aflibercept) Injection 8 mg is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR).





EYLEA



®



(aflibercept) Injection 2 mg is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) (0.4 mg).







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









EYLEA HD and EYLEA are administered by injection into the eye. You should not use EYLEA HD or EYLEA if you have an infection in or around the eye, eye pain or redness, or known allergies to any of the ingredients in EYLEA HD or EYLEA, including aflibercept.



EYLEA HD and EYLEA are administered by injection into the eye. You should not use EYLEA HD or EYLEA if you have an infection in or around the eye, eye pain or redness, or known allergies to any of the ingredients in EYLEA HD or EYLEA, including aflibercept.



Injections into the eye with EYLEA HD or EYLEA can result in an infection in the eye, retinal detachment (separation of retina from back of the eye) and, more rarely, serious inflammation of blood vessels in the retina that may include blockage. Call your doctor right away if you or your baby (if being treated with EYLEA for Retinopathy of Prematurity) experience eye pain or redness, light sensitivity, or a change in vision after an injection.



Injections into the eye with EYLEA HD or EYLEA can result in an infection in the eye, retinal detachment (separation of retina from back of the eye) and, more rarely, serious inflammation of blood vessels in the retina that may include blockage. Call your doctor right away if you or your baby (if being treated with EYLEA for Retinopathy of Prematurity) experience eye pain or redness, light sensitivity, or a change in vision after an injection.



In some patients, injections with EYLEA HD or EYLEA may cause a temporary increase in eye pressure within 1 hour of the injection. Sustained increases in eye pressure have been reported with repeated injections, and your doctor may monitor this after each injection.



In some patients, injections with EYLEA HD or EYLEA may cause a temporary increase in eye pressure within 1 hour of the injection. Sustained increases in eye pressure have been reported with repeated injections, and your doctor may monitor this after each injection.



In infants with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), treatment with EYLEA will need extended periods of ROP monitoring.



In infants with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), treatment with EYLEA will need extended periods of ROP monitoring.



There is a potential but rare risk of serious and sometimes fatal side effects, related to blood clots, leading to heart attack or stroke in patients receiving EYLEA HD or EYLEA.



There is a potential but rare risk of serious and sometimes fatal side effects, related to blood clots, leading to heart attack or stroke in patients receiving EYLEA HD or EYLEA.



The most common side effects reported in patients receiving EYLEA HD were cataract, increased redness in the eye, increased pressure in the eye, eye discomfort, pain, or irritation, blurred vision, vitreous (gel-like substance) floaters, vitreous detachment, injury to the outer layer of the eye, and bleeding in the back of the eye.



The most common side effects reported in patients receiving EYLEA HD were cataract, increased redness in the eye, increased pressure in the eye, eye discomfort, pain, or irritation, blurred vision, vitreous (gel-like substance) floaters, vitreous detachment, injury to the outer layer of the eye, and bleeding in the back of the eye.



The most common side effects reported in patients receiving EYLEA were increased redness in the eye, eye pain, cataract, vitreous detachment, vitreous floaters, moving spots in the field of vision, and increased pressure in the eye.



The most common side effects reported in patients receiving EYLEA were increased redness in the eye, eye pain, cataract, vitreous detachment, vitreous floaters, moving spots in the field of vision, and increased pressure in the eye.



The most common side effects reported in pre-term infants with ROP receiving EYLEA were separation of the retina from the back of the eye, increased redness in the eye, and increased pressure in the eye. Side effects that occurred in adults are considered applicable to pre-term infants with ROP, though not all were seen in clinical studies.



The most common side effects reported in pre-term infants with ROP receiving EYLEA were separation of the retina from the back of the eye, increased redness in the eye, and increased pressure in the eye. Side effects that occurred in adults are considered applicable to pre-term infants with ROP, though not all were seen in clinical studies.



You may experience temporary visual changes after an EYLEA HD or EYLEA injection and associated eye exams; do not drive or use machinery until your vision recovers sufficiently.



You may experience temporary visual changes after an EYLEA HD or EYLEA injection and associated eye exams; do not drive or use machinery until your vision recovers sufficiently.



For additional safety information, please talk to your doctor and see the full Prescribing Information for EYLEA HD and EYLEA.









You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit







www.fda.gov/medwatch







or call 1-800-FDA-1088.









Please click here for full Prescribing Information for







EYLEA HD







and







EYLEA







.









About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.





Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite



®



, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center



®



and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.





For more information, please visit



www.Regeneron.com



or follow Regeneron on



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



or



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation EYLEA HD







®







(aflibercept) Injection 8 mg; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products (such as EYLEA HD) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products (such as EYLEA HD) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron’s Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA







®







(aflibercept) Injection 2 mg), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals).













Contacts:













Media Relations







Julie Block





Tel: +1 914-826-7083







julie.block@regeneron.com

















Investor Relations







Mark Hudson





Tel: +1 914-847-3482







mark.hudson@regeneron.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.