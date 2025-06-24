Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Launches $200 Million Donation Matching Program for Good Days’ Retinal Fund

Regeneron launches a $200 million matching donation program for Good Days’ Retinal Disease Fund to enhance patient access to medicines.

Quiver AI Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has launched a donation matching program for the non-profit organization Good Days, supporting its Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund. This initiative will match donations up to $200 million throughout 2025, helping patients access essential medications for vision protection. Regeneron's CEO, Leonard Schleifer, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing patient access and outcomes through philanthropic efforts, noting that the fund provides copay assistance without incentivizing the use of specific medications. The company has a history of charitable giving, contributing over $2.5 billion to patient support organizations in the past decade. Donations can be made directly through Good Days.

Potential Positives

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has launched a matching donation program with a commitment of up to $200 million to support Good Days' charitable efforts, enhancing its community engagement and philanthropic profile.

The initiative aims to increase patient access to essential medications for retinal diseases, illustrating Regeneron's commitment to improving patient outcomes and healthcare access.

This effort highlights Regeneron's ongoing corporate social responsibility and aligns with its broader mission to support patient access to life-transforming medicines.

Regeneron has a strong history of philanthropy, having donated over $2.5 billion to independent charitable organizations in the past decade, reinforcing its reputation as a socially responsible company.

Potential Negatives

Regeneron has committed to matching donations up to $200 million, which could raise concerns about the financial implications of this significant philanthropic effort on its resources.

The press release mentions ongoing civil proceedings initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office, which could present legal and reputational risks for the company.

There is a mention of risks associated with litigation related to intellectual property and pending or future litigation, which could impact Regeneron’s business and financial condition.

FAQ

What is Regeneron's matching program for donations?

Regeneron launched a program to match donations to Good Days' Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund, totaling up to $200 million.

How long will the donation matching last?

The donation matching program will continue for the remainder of the 2025 calendar year.

Who will benefit from the donations?

Donations support U.S. patients needing financial assistance for essential medicines related to retinal diseases.

What is Good Days' role in this initiative?

Good Days is a non-profit organization providing copay assistance for patients based on specific eligibility criteria.

How can I donate to this program?

Donors can contribute directly by contacting Good Days at donations@mygooddays.org for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/10.

on 04/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/12.

on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/01, 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 771 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REGN forecast page.

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $802.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $755.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced the launch of a pioneering matching program for donations to Good Days, an independent national non-profit charitable organization, to support Good Days’ Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund. Through this initiative, Regeneron has committed to matching donations up to a total of $200 million at a one-to-one rate for the remainder of the 2025 calendar year, enabling more patients to affordably access essential medicines that help protect their vision.





“We are proud to support Good Days with this unprecedented philanthropic effort,” said Leonard Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board Co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. “By matching and thus doubling donations to Good Days’ Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund, Regeneron can continue our longstanding support of patients through non-profit organizations, while encouraging others to join us in ensuring that even more patients can access the life-changing medicines they require to protect, restore and save their vision.”





The Fund offers copay assistance to U.S. patients who meet



certain criteria



as determined by Good Days. Donations are never intended to incentivize usage of any particular product, and this copay support is given without regard to what medicine patients are prescribed, as long as the medicine is FDA-approved to treat their covered diagnosis.





The donation matching program is part of Regeneron's broader commitment to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare access. Regeneron also facilitates access to medicines through product support and Managed Access Programs, patient assistance programs, and collaborations with experienced stakeholders, including nongovernmental organizations and public health agencies.





Regeneron remains committed to supporting patient access to medications and believes that patients should be able to access whatever therapy their physician prescribes for them. In the past decade, Regeneron has donated over $2.5 billion dollars to independent charitable organizations that provide financial support to patients.





Regeneron will match aggregated donations without receiving donor information; please contact Good Days directly to donate or for more information at:



donations@mygooddays.org



.







About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.





Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious disease, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most “community-minded” companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the



Regeneron Science Talent Search



and the



Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF)



.





For more information, please visit



www.Regeneron.com



or follow Regeneron on



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



or



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) from third-party payors and other third parties, including Good Days and Good Days’ Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund as discussed in this press release, as well as private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties, including the matching program for donations to Good Days to support Good Days’ Retinal Vascular and Neovascular Disease Fund as discussed in this press release; changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and research and clinical programs now underway or planned





; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance





, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary) on any of the foregoing; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA







®







(aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals).













Contacts:













Media Relations









media@regeneron.com





















Investor Relations









invest@regeneron.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.