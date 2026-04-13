Markets
REGN

Regeneron Pharma Partners Telix Pharma To Jointly Develop Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

April 13, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TLX, TLX.AX) announced Monday a collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies.

The collaboration combines Regeneron's extensive biologics expertise, including bispecific antibody discovery, with Telix's radiopharmaceutical development platform, global manufacturing capabilities and supply chain infrastructure. It willinclude multiple solid tumor targets from Regeneron's portfolio of antibodies, generated from VelocImmune mice.

With a shared commitment to precision oncology, the two companies also plan to develop radio-diagnostics to support patient selection and treatment response assessment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telix will receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million from Regeneron for access to its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing platform for four initial therapeutic programs, with Regeneron having the option to expand to include four additional programs with additional upfront payments.

Telix and Regeneron will share equally in the global commercialization costs and potential profits, with Telix retaining the option to co-promote certain potential products.

Should Telix opt-out of the co-funding model for a particular program, it is instead eligible to receive up to $535 million in development and commercial milestones, plus low double-digit royalites on future net sales, for that program.

Telix and Regeneron will also jointly develop diagnostic assets, with Telix leading commercialization and Regeneron receiving a set percentage of profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
TLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.