Regeneron pays $1M milestone payment to Medigene

Medigene announced a $1M milestone payment from Regeneron (REGN) was triggered. Regeneron purchased the MAGE-A4-TCR program as part of its acquisition of 2seventy Bio’s (TSVT) pre-clinical and clinical oncology and autoimmune cell therapy pipeline, which closed in April. The payment was triggered by a development milestone for a trial in China led by JW Therapeutics of Regeneron’s MAGE-A4 cell therapy, which contains a Medigene generated T cell receptor targeting MAGE-A4e

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on REGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.