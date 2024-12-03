News & Insights

Regeneron pays $1M milestone payment to Medigene

December 03, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Medigene announced a $1M milestone payment from Regeneron (REGN) was triggered. Regeneron purchased the MAGE-A4-TCR program as part of its acquisition of 2seventy Bio’s (TSVT) pre-clinical and clinical oncology and autoimmune cell therapy pipeline, which closed in April. The payment was triggered by a development milestone for a trial in China led by JW Therapeutics of Regeneron’s MAGE-A4 cell therapy, which contains a Medigene generated T cell receptor targeting MAGE-A4e

