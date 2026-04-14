Regeneron Boosts Cancer Pipeline Through Telix Collaboration

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies under a 50/50 cost and profit-sharing structure.

The partnership brings together Regeneron’s industry-leading antibody discovery and oncology platforms with Telix’s specialized expertise in radiopharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and global supply chain capabilities.

The collaboration will focus on multiple solid tumor targets derived from Regeneron’s antibody portfolio, including candidates generated using its VelocImmune platform. In parallel, the companies plan to co-develop companion diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to enhance patient selection and monitor treatment response, reinforcing a precision oncology approach.

Financial Terms of the REGN-TLX Deal

Per the agreement, Regeneron will pay $40 million upfront to Telix to access its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing platform for four initial programs, with the option to expand the collaboration to four additional programs through incremental upfront payments.

Under the agreement, global development and commercialization costs, along with profits, will be split evenly between the two companies, with Telix retaining the option to co-promote certain products. Alternatively, for any program where Telix chooses not to co-fund, it can opt for a milestone-based structure, with potential payments of up to $535 million per program, along with low double-digit royalties on future sales.

Strategic Rationale Behind the Deal

The collaboration with Telix strengthens Regeneron’s strategic positioning in the fast-growing radiopharmaceutical segment, providing a new avenue for long-term value creation.

By combining its antibody platforms with Telix’s radiopharma expertise, Regeneron can expand its oncology pipeline into targeted radiation therapies without building capabilities from scratch.

The 50/50 cost and profit-sharing structure enables a balanced risk-reward profile, allowing Regeneron to access a high-potential modality while managing capital deployment. The partnership creates opportunities to enhance the value of its existing antibody portfolio by pairing it with radiopharmaceutical payloads, potentially improving efficacy and extending lifecycle opportunities.

The collaboration supports pipeline diversification beyond traditional biologics and immunotherapy, positioning Regeneron to compete in an emerging and increasingly competitive oncology landscape. The ability to explore combination strategies, particularly in large markets such as lung cancer, further strengthens the company’s commercial upside.

REGN’s Efforts to Strengthen Portfolio Beyond Eylea Franchise

The going has been strong for Regeneron over the past six months. Shares of this biotech giant have surged 29.5% in this time frame, outpacing the industry’s growth of 7%.



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REGN’s top line also comprises its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of Dupixent. Partner Sanofi SNY records global net product sales of Dupixent.

Strong demand across approved indications — including atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and eosinophilic esophagitis — continues to drive robust growth. Ongoing label expansions for Dupixent remain a key contributor to revenue visibility and profitability.

Regeneron’s oncology franchise is anchored by its PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), which is approved for use in certain patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma, advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Libtayo delivered a solid performance in 2025, generating $1.4 billion in sales, which reflects a 19% year-over-year increase. Regeneron records global net product sales of Libtayo and pays royalties to partner Sanofi on these sales.

Progress across its oncology portfolio should support greater diversification of revenues and reduce reliance on any single franchise.

REGN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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