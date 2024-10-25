Regency Centers's Earnings Outlook

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Regency Centers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The announcement from Regency Centers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.52% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Regency Centers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.03 EPS Actual 1.06 1.08 1.02 1.02 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Regency Centers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Regency Centers were trading at $72.0 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Regency Centers

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Regency Centers.

With 10 analyst ratings, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $76.4, indicating a potential 6.11% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimco Realty, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimco Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $24.21, suggesting a potential 66.38% downside. For Federal Realty Investment, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $123.5, indicating a potential 71.53% upside. For NNN REIT, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $48.4, indicating a potential 32.78% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kimco Realty, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Regency Centers Outperform 13.68% $252.28M 1.49% Kimco Realty Neutral 12.96% $342.07M 1.05% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 5.48% $201.87M 3.93% NNN REIT Neutral 6.99% $210.06M 2.54%

Key Takeaway:

Regency Centers ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes nearly 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Financial Insights: Regency Centers

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Regency Centers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.68% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Regency Centers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Regency Centers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

