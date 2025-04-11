Regency Centers' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REGCP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.38% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, REGCP was trading at a 10.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.18% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for REGCP, showing historical dividend payments on Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REGCP) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REG) are up about 1.6%.

