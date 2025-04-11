Regency Centers' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for REGCP, showing historical dividend payments on Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REGCP) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REG) are up about 1.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
MRG Historical Stock Prices
ULH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.