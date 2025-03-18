Regency Centers Boosts Portfolio With Nashville Property Acquisition

Regency Centers REG recently announced the acquisition of Brentwood Place Shopping Center, a premier retail destination in Brentwood, TN. The move aligns with REG’s efforts to improve its portfolio quality with investments in high-growth markets like Nashville.

Spanning around 320,000 square feet (SF), with 100,000 SF of shops, Brentwood Place features some top-tier anchors, like Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine, TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, and Golf Galaxy under its roof. The center is 95% leased with a mix of national, regional and local retailers with opportunities for value-add through lease-up and remerchandising.

The center is located close to Downtown Nashville and adjacent to the future 350,000 SF Vanderbilt Medical Campus. Due to its strategic location and dynamic offerings, it is a major attraction to shoppers with 4.3 million annual visitors at present. Regency aims to actively manage this acquired property through its know-how, experience and expertise.

REG in a Nutshell

Regency’s premium shopping centers are situated in affluent suburban areas and near the urban trade areas where consumers have high spending power, enabling the company to attract top grocers and retailers.

The retail REIT is making efforts to improve its portfolio with acquisitions and developments in key markets. In 2024, Regency acquired properties for a total value of $92 million at the company’s share. The acquisition of Brentwood Place is an addition to this effect.

Shares of Regency have fallen 1% in the past six months compared with the industry's 6.6% decline. Analysts seem bullish on this Jacksonville, FL-based Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook as it has moved marginally upward over the past month to $4.54.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

