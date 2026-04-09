RegASK & Veeva Systems Partner to Boost RIM Intelligence Capabilities

Veeva Systems VEEV recently announced that RegASK has joined its AI Partner Program, marking a strategic step to strengthen its Regulatory Information Management (RIM) ecosystem. The collaboration integrates RegASK’s agentic AI-driven regulatory intelligence with Veeva Systems’ established compliance systems, enabling life sciences companies to seamlessly connect real-time regulatory insights with their core operational workflows.

The partnership enhances Veeva Systems’ value proposition by adding a predictive intelligence layer that helps organizations proactively monitor, assess and act on global regulatory changes. By embedding actionable insights directly into existing RIM systems, the integration is expected to improve decision-making speed, ensure better compliance outcomes and support faster product approvals, key factors that can drive long-term customer adoption and platform stickiness.

Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News

Shares of VEEV have lost 3.5% since the announcement on Wednesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 25.4% compared with the industry’s 25.8% decline and the S&P 500’s 3.6% fall.

The partnership with RegASK strengthens VEEV’s long-term growth by deepening the intelligence layer within its RIM platform, making it more indispensable for global life sciences clients. By embedding real-time, AI-driven regulatory insights directly into compliance workflows, Veeva Systems enhances its value proposition from a system of record to a system of action, increasing customer reliance, retention and pricing power. This also reinforces the company’s competitive moat in the highly regulated life sciences software space, positioning it to capture a greater share of enterprise budgets as demand for automated, data-driven compliance solutions continues to rise.

VEEV currently has a market capitalization of $28.2 billion.



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More on the Partnership

The collaboration brings together RegASK’s agentic AI capabilities with Veeva Systems’ RIM platform, creating a more connected and intelligent compliance ecosystem. RegASK continuously monitors thousands of regulatory authorities and official sources across more than 160 markets in multiple languages. Powered by large language models and supported by a global network of more than 1,800 subject matter experts, the platform translates regulatory updates into prioritized, actionable compliance steps. Through this integration, these insights can seamlessly flow into Veeva Systems’ RIM system, enabling regulatory teams to assess impact, prioritize actions and document decisions within their existing workflows, reducing manual effort and improving operational efficiency.

Importantly, the partnership is underpinned by strong enterprise-grade governance and security standards. RegASK is GDPR compliant, holds six independent certifications and is the first company in the regulatory intelligence space to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI management systems, highlighting its credibility in deploying agentic AI within highly regulated environments. This integration reflects a broader industry shift where regulatory intelligence is evolving into a strategic capability.

By combining Veeva Systems’ system-of-record strength with RegASK’s real-time intelligence and orchestration layer, the partnership enables customers to transition from reactive compliance to proactive regulatory strategy, supporting faster product approvals and more efficientglobal marketexpansion.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the global enterprise agentic AI Market size was estimated at $2.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $24.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 46.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of business environments and the essential need for rapid decision-making.

Other News

In March, VEEV acquired Ostro, an artificial intelligence-powered brand engagement platform designed for the life sciences industry. The platform enables pharmaceutical companies to provide patients and healthcare professionals with real-time, compliant answers through conversational AI on brand websites.

For investors, the deal highlights Veeva Systems' continued push to embed AI deeper into its commercial ecosystem. Integrating Ostro’s capabilities could strengthen Veeva Systems' digital engagement offerings for life sciences customers, potentially enhancing the value of its Commercial Cloud platform and supporting longer-term growth opportunities.

VEEV’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, VEEV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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