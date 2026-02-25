REE Automotive (REE) Price Target Increased by 40.63% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for REE Automotive (NasdaqCM:REE) has been revised to $7.65 / share. This is an increase of 40.63% from the prior estimate of $5.44 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,212.18% from the latest reported closing price of $0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in REE Automotive. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REE is 0.01%, an increase of 1,127.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.79% to 5,982K shares. The put/call ratio of REE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 4,248K shares representing 14.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 506K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REE by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Potomac Capital Management holds 408K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 388K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 184K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

