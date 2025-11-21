Redwood Capital Bancorp Authorizes $1 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) on Friday authorized a new $1 million stock repurchase program, replacing its two prior programs, which bought back 78,612 shares.

Starting now and lasting until February 28, 2026, this plan shows the company's strong belief in its financial health and future profits.

The buybacks could happen through open-market transactions or private deals based on how the market is doing. Mostly, the funding will come from internal resources and dividends from Redwood Capital Bank.

RWCB is currently trading at $27.61, up $0.02 or 0.07 percent on the OTC Markets.

