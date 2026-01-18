Is Redwire Stock Yesterday's News?

Key Points

News that SpaceX will IPO this year has recently helped spur gains for Redwire stock.

Rising demand for space-based defense tech could help Redwire beat expectations.

The company's growth outlook is difficult to map.

Space-technology stocks have been red hot recently as investors ramped up bets on the industry's potential to be the next big thing. After news hit last month that Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised for an initial public offering (IPO) at the end of 2026, many space-tech companies have seen substantial valuation boosts. SpaceX will reportedly be valued at roughly $1.5 trillion in its initial public stock sale -- and that eye-popping valuation has had bullish spillover effects for Redwire (NYSE: RDW).

On the other hand, Redwire's share price is still down roughly 35% despite rising valuation tides across the space industry. Is recovery momentum for the tech specialist poised to continue over the long term, or is the stock's bullish run poised to fizzle out?

The business has improved significantly

Redwire is a space-tech company that makes advanced hardware, including docking systems, uncrewed aerial system (UAS) technologies, solar-power systems, and sensors. The company has a heavy focus on serving the defense industry, but it also provides hardware and services for research and commercial purposes.

In the third quarter of last year, Redwire's revenue increased roughly 51% year over year, to $103.4 million. Sales growth for the period came in below the market's expectations, resulting in a substantial valuation pullback for the stock following its Q3 report.

Meanwhile, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin improved to 27.1% -- up 9.6 percentage points from 17.5% in the year-before quarter. Even with strong margin expansion, the business wound up posting a wider-than-expected loss due to rising operating expenses.

With a market cap of approximately $1.8 billion, the company trades at approximately 3.5 times 2026 expected revenue. Based on the company's recent sales momentum, the case could be made that Redwire actually looks cheaply valued at current prices. On the other hand, the company's forward sales growth trajectory is difficult to chart -- and there's significant risk that future sales performance will be uneven.

What comes next for Redwire?

Even though charting the company's sales outlook involves a high degree of speculation, there are some promising signs. Redwire has continued to land meaningful contracts, announcing a $44 million deal with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in November and a deal to source two International Docking System Standard (IDSS) compliant docking systems for The Exploration Company's new spacecraft last month.

While news connected to SpaceX's upcoming IPO has played a significant role in Redwire surging roughly 40% over the last month, geopolitical developments and defense investment trends have also played a role in the rally. Countries around the world are ramping up defense spending, and the growth cycle for space-based defense tech is likely in early innings.

As a small-cap player with specialized offerings in a nascent tech category, investing in Redwire stock comes with a high degree of risk. On the other hand, the stock also has explosive potential amid favorable growth trends for the broader space industry. I definitely wouldn't write the company off as "yesterday's news" and think shares could be worth a look for risk-tolerant investors.

