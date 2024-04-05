Redwire Space: Building the Backbone of the New Space Economy

By ProcureAM Research

The space industry tends to get attention for big rocket launches, but the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO) recognizes the importance of companies across the full space value chain. UFO is designed to track companies generating significant revenue from space-related activities spanning infrastructure, communications, and defense.

One such Procure Space ETF® constituent is Redwire*, which is carving out its niche in a quieter corner of the ecosystem: infrastructure. Rather than launching payloads, Redwire builds the critical systems that allow spacecraft, satellites, and space stations to function once they’re already in orbit.

Redwire represents a new class of aerospace company: one focused not on access to space, but on sustaining operations within it.

From Launch Hype to Space Infrastructure Reality

For years, the space industry narrative revolved around launch providers. But as the sector matures, attention is shifting toward what happens after liftoff. Redwire sits squarely in this “picks-and-shovels” layer of the space economy providing solar arrays, antennas, docking systems, and advanced robotics that enable missions to operate in orbit.

This positioning matters. While launch is episodic, infrastructure is recurring. Redwire’s core business revolves around space infrastructure, which are the components and systems that enable spacecraft to function, adapt, and endure in orbit.

The company’s technologies include:

Deployable solar arrays and structural systems

Space robotics and autonomous assembly

In-space manufacturing platforms

Mission-critical components for spacecraft

These are the tools that turn space from a one-time destination into a place where sustained operations can actually happen.

The Shift from Access to Operations

The space economy is going through a fundamental transition.

For decades, the challenge was simply reaching orbit. Today, thanks to lower launch costs and increased competition, access is no longer the bottleneck.

Now the focus is shifting toward what happens after launch:

How do you maintain satellites?

How do you build larger structures in orbit?

How do you extend mission lifespans?

How do you manufacture in microgravity?

These are infrastructure questions, and they sit directly in Redwire’s wheelhouse.

One of Redwire’s most compelling areas of focus is in-space manufacturing. Traditionally, spacecraft are built on Earth and designed to survive the stress of launch. That limits size, complexity, and materials.

Redwire is helping push toward a different model:

Build components in orbit

Assemble large structures over time

Leverage microgravity for new manufacturing processes

This opens the door to entirely new capabilities from larger satellite systems to future space stations and beyond.

It’s not just an incremental improvement, it’s a shift in how space systems are conceived. In an environment where sending humans is expensive and risky, robotics becomes essential. Redwire is investing heavily in technologies that allow machines to assemble infrastructure autonomously, perform repairs and servicing, support complex orbital construction.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Space

The global space economy is shifting from exploration to commercialization and from isolated missions to persistent infrastructure. Redwire is aligned with several key trends:

Proliferation of satellites in low Earth orbit

Commercial space stations and lunar infrastructure

Defense spending on space-based systems

Multi-domain warfare integrating air, space, and cyber

Redwire’s ability to operate across both space and defense ecosystems gives it a differentiated position compared to pure-play space companies.

The Bottom Line

As the space economy matures, infrastructure becomes the limiting factor. You can launch more satellites, but without better systems to power, maintain, and scale them, growth hits a ceiling.

Redwire is building the systems that make the space economy function: the power, the connectivity, and the infrastructure that turn launches into lasting operations. As the industry matures, those “behind-the-scenes” capabilities may prove more valuable and more durable than the launches themselves.

In the Procure Space ETF®, Redwire provides targeted exposure to the underlying hardware and infrastructure that powers the space economy, complementing more visible names focused on launches and satellite services.

In a sector often driven by spectacle, Redwire may end up being one of the most important players in the industry despite staying largely out of the spotlight.

For more information about the Procure Space ETF®, visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

Important Information:

*As of April 28th, 2026, Redwire Space (RDW) was a 0.92% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds’ principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.