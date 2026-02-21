Redwire Director Sells 1.4M Shares For $14M

Key Points

In early February, AE Red Holdings, a director at Rediwre Corp, indirectly sold 1,435,492 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of $14,493,970.55 at an average price of $10.10 per share.

The sale was spread out between two days, taking place a week after another pair of sales were conducted.

Red Holdings, LLC AE, a Director of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW), reported the indirect sale of 1,435,492 shares of Common Stock for approximately $14.49 million across multiple transactions on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 1,435,492 Transaction value $14.5 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 45,094,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.10).

Key questions

What proportion of Red Holdings, LLC AE’s total holdings in Redwire Corporation was impacted by this sale?

This sale represented 3.09% of indirect holdings in Common Stock, leaving indirect ownership of 45,094,000 shares post-transaction.

All shares sold were held indirectly via entities including AE Red Holdings, LLC, and Edge Autonomy Ultimate Holdings, LP, as detailed in SEC footnotes.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $296.15 million Net income (TTM) -268.03 million Employees 750 1-year price change (as of Feb. 21, 2026) -63.21%

Company snapshot

Redwire Corporation develops and manufactures mission-critical space infrastructure at scale within the aerospace and defense sector. Products it offers include antennas, advanced sensors, solar arrays, composite booms, payload adapters, and software for digital engineering and simulation. It has a global commercial customer base, including in the U.S. and Europe.

What this transaction means for investors

This set of sales follows AE Red Holdings’ sale of $3,368,903 in shares between Feb. 3 and 4, 2026, at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37.66 million. All of these sales were executed by managing members Michael Greene and David H. Rowe.

The sales came at a rather interesting time because Redwire’s share prices climbed approximately 50% in January 2026, the highest price gain in a month for the stock since November 2024. However, as of Feb. 21, the stock has essentially lost all of that return, as the price has fallen back.

In less than four days, Redwire will have its fourth-quarter earnings report for FY 2025. The company is on pace to close FY 2026 with its worst annual net loss, having already lost $208.25 million in net income, nearly double the previous year’s. Investors may want to wait until Redwire reports Q4 earnings before making a significant investment in the company.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

