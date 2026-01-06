Redwire Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RDW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.65, changing hands as high as $10.66 per share. Redwire Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDW's low point in its 52 week range is $4.87 per share, with $26.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.53.

