News & Insights

Stocks

Redflow Secures Funds for Clean Energy Expansion

May 30, 2024 — 09:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redflow Limited (AU:RFX) has released an update.

Redflow Limited has successfully raised $3.12 million through an Entitlement Offer, with existing shareholders snapping up 23% of new shares issued and triggering the release of over 13 million options. The capital will accelerate Redflow’s clean energy projects, Thailand manufacturing scale-up, and strategic growth initiatives, bolstering its $11.78 million cash reserves. This financial infusion aims to cement Redflow’s position as a leader in long-duration energy storage solutions amid a surging market demand.

For further insights into AU:RFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REFXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.