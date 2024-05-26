News & Insights

Redflow Energized by National Battery Strategy

May 26, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Redflow Limited (AU:RFX) has released an update.

Redflow Limited has embraced the newly announced Australian National Battery Strategy, recognizing it as a significant advancement that aligns with their energy storage solutions and growth plans. The strategy, which underlines the importance of energy storage for Australia’s energy transition, includes a focus on developing local battery manufacturing capabilities and technologies, with Redflow at the forefront in flow battery technology. With $1.7 billion dedicated to battery technology and manufacturing, and Redflow’s ongoing development of their X10 battery product and potential local manufacturing, the company is poised to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the strategy.

For further insights into AU:RFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

