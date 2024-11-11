Reddit's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RDDT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Reddit. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 20% bullish and 70% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $78,725, and 9 calls, totaling $830,679.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $135.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Reddit options trades today is 334.67 with a total volume of 2,289.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Reddit's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $36.0 $34.95 $35.35 $100.00 $346.4K 348 230 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $76.9 $74.35 $75.0 $80.00 $120.0K 188 16 RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $6.25 $5.65 $6.3 $135.00 $78.7K 41 137 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $43.6 $42.25 $42.96 $100.00 $63.3K 272 15 RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $6.05 $5.7 $5.76 $131.00 $59.4K 785 537

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

In light of the recent options history for Reddit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Reddit With a volume of 782,612, the price of RDDT is up 0.17% at $135.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 134 days. What The Experts Say On Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.8.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $112. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Reddit with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Reddit with a target price of $99.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

