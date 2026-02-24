Reddit vs. Snap: Which Social Media Ad Stock Has an Edge Now?

Reddit RDDT and Snap SNAP are leading social media platforms that monetize user engagement through digital advertising. While RDDT is an emerging social media platform, gaining traction with community-driven advertising, Snap focuses on visual messaging, AR experiences, and creator content.



Per the Fortune Business Insights report, the global digital advertising market size was valued at $573.06 million in 2025. The market is expected to grow from $662.52 million in 2026 to $2,114.41 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.61% during the forecast period between 2026 and 2030. Both Reddit and Snap are expected to benefit from this rapid growth pace.



RDDT or SNAP — Which of these Social Media Ad stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for RDDT Stock

Reddit is benefiting from strong user engagement, including rising daily and weekly active users, gains in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and the expansion of advertiser tools such as DPA, Reddit Pixel, and CAPI. In the fourth quarter of 2025, ARPU increased 42% year over year to $5.98, indicating that portfolio expansions are driving higher monetization per user.



The company is also benefiting from its investment in AI-powered tools, which are driving the company’s user engagement and ad revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Reddit reported 121 million daily active users (DAUs), reflecting a 19% year-over-year increase, and 471 million weekly active users, marking 24% year-over-year growth.



Reddit is gaining from its strong focus on enhancing user-friendly features, which is driving significant growth in user engagement and ad revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Advertising revenues surged 75% year over year to $690 million.



Further expanding its portfolio, Reddit recently announced the beta launch of Max campaigns. This AI-powered automated ad solution optimizes targeting, creative, placements, and budget in real time to improve performance and reduce manual effort.



Using Reddit Community Intelligence, Max campaigns offer unique audience insights, including Top Audience Personas, which help advertisers understand who engages with their campaigns and what content resonates. Early testers experienced up to 27% more conversions and lower costs, showing both efficiency and effectiveness.

The Case for SNAP Stock

Snap is benefiting from strong revenue growth driven by improved advertising demand and the expansion of direct revenue streams. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Snap’s advertising revenue reached $1.48 billion, marking 5% year-over-year growth. This increase was primarily driven by strong demand for direct response advertising, including Pixel Purchase and app purchase optimizations.



Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) also contributed significantly, with revenue growing 19% year over year. Advertisers saw improved performance, such as WOLFpak, a North American retail brand, which achieved a 90% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) using DPA compared to non-DPA campaigns. These advancements highlight Snap’s ability to deliver effective solutions for advertisers.



Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) played a crucial role in driving advertising revenue growth, contributing the majority of growth for the sixth consecutive quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Snap reported a 28% year-over-year increase in total active advertisers, supported by simplified onboarding processes, enhanced campaign workflows, and improved performance. Partnerships like the global integration with Wix further strengthened Snap’s SMB offerings, enabling e-commerce businesses to create and manage campaigns more efficiently.



Snap’s integration of AI across its advertising platform was another key factor in driving revenue growth. AI-powered tools like smart campaigns, smart targeting and smart ads simplified campaign setup, improved creative development, and optimized delivery. These tools helped advertisers achieve better performance and higher ROAS.



However, Snap is suffering from a decline in daily active users due to reduced growth marketing investments and regulatory changes. In the fourth quarter of 2025, global DAUs declined by 3 million quarter over quarter to 474 million, partly due to the decision to reduce community growth marketing spend and implement platform-level age verification in Australia. This led to the removal of approximately 400,000 accounts.

Price Performance and Valuation of RDDT and SNAP

In the trailing six-month period, shares of Reddit have plunged 35.1%, underperforming SNAP, which has lost 29.5%. The underperformance in Reddit can be attributed to a challenging macroeconomic environment, including elevated tariffs, which may reduce discretionary ad spending. Stiff competition also remains a concern.



Snap is benefiting from strong advertising performance, subscription growth and AI-driven innovations.

RDDT and SNAP Stock Performance



Valuation-wise, RDDT and SNAP shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, RDDT shares are trading at 8.26X, which is higher than SNAP’s 1.21X.

RDDT and SNAP's Valuation



How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for RDDT & SNAP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDDT’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.93 per share, which has increased 6.21% over the past 30 days, indicating a 50% year-over-year rise.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNAP’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, which has increased 8.69% over the past 30 days, indicating a 51.52% increase year over year.

Snap Inc. Price and Consensus

RDDT earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 188.78%. Snap’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the past four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion and matching it twice, with an average negative surprise of 45%. RDDT is higher than that of Snap.

Conclusion

While both Reddit and SNAP stand to benefit from the expanding digital advertising market, Reddit offers greater upside potential due to its expanding advertising business and clientele, and an improved user experience with upgraded search and discovery features.



While SNAP stands to gain from digital ad market growth and its AR innovations, the company is suffering a decline in daily active users due to reduced growth marketing investments and regulatory changes, along with challenges in North America’s large customer segment. Stiff competition and its slowing earnings momentum further limit its upside potential.



Both Reddit and Snap currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

