Reddit Stock (RDDT) Opinions on Recent Analyst Upgrades

Recent discussions on X about Reddit (RDDT) have been buzzing with activity, particularly following a series of analyst upgrades and price target adjustments. Many users are highlighting the stock's potential for upward movement, with some pointing to technical patterns and support levels as indicators of short-term gains. The conversation reflects a mix of optimism and cautious analysis, as price targets ranging from $150 to over $200 are floated among participants.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as some voices on X express skepticism about the sustainability of Reddit's current valuation metrics. Concerns about long-term growth amidst competitive pressures in the social media and search spaces are also surfacing. This dynamic exchange keeps the discourse around RDDT lively and multifaceted as investors weigh the latest developments.

Reddit Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RDDT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/14 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 03/11.

Reddit Insider Trading Activity

Reddit insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 313 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 310 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 125 sales selling 720,041 shares for an estimated $94,775,584 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 278,122 shares for an estimated $36,121,882 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $26,227,258 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 116,068 shares for an estimated $15,567,602 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 99,153 shares for an estimated $15,198,089 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,394,250 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 19,103 shares for an estimated $2,794,013 .

. DAVID C HABIGER has made 3 purchases buying 1,554 shares for an estimated $199,229 and 0 sales.

Reddit Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of Reddit stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Reddit Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDDT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Reddit Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDDT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $RDDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $150.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $151.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $163.0 on 06/24/2025

