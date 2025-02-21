Reddit Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (29 Ratings)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) underwent analysis by 29 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 11 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 6 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Reddit, presenting an average target of $196.93, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 29.53% increase from the previous average price target of $152.04.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Reddit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $197.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $142.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $206.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $160.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $200.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $160.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $195.00 $116.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $200.00 $150.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $187.00 $112.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $197.00 $150.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $176.00 $105.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $99.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Announces Buy $210.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $206.00 - Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $160.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $190.00 $120.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $70.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $180.00 $120.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $175.00 $120.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $118.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Reddit. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Reddit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Reddit's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reddit analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online human connections to communities, endless conversation, sports, business, crypto, television, and others. It generates a majority of revenue through the sale of advertising on mobile applications and websites. Other revenue consists of revenue from content licensing, Reddit Premium subscriptions, and products within the user economy.

Reddit's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Reddit's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 71.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

