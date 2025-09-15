Reddit Rides on Solid Momentum in Ad Business: A Sign of More Upside?

Reddit RDDT is benefiting from strong momentum in its advertising business, which has emerged as a key driver of growth for the company. In the second quarter of 2025, Advertising revenues surged 84% year over year to $465 million.



Growth was driven by both existing advertisers deepening their investments and a 50% increase in the number of active advertisers. This growth highlights Reddit’s ability to attract advertisers across large, mid-market, and small-to-medium-sized businesses.



The company also benefits from strong growth in user engagement, including rising daily and weekly active users, Average Revenue Per User gains and expanding advertiser tools such as DPA, Reddit Pixel and CAPI.



RDDT is expanding search-led engagement through Reddit Answers. In the second quarter of 2025, Reddit Answers experienced significant growth, with the number of weekly users increasing from 1 million to 6 million. Moreover, improving impressions and a rise in pricing are driven by Reddit’s investments in performance and targeting in the middle and lower funnel, which is expected to drive ad revenues.



The company’s focus on automation and usability is further enhancing its ad platform. The platform has integrated tools like Smartly, which combines Reddit’s audience and performance data with AI-powered advertising capabilities, making it easier for advertisers to launch, scale, and optimize campaigns.

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

RDDT is facing stiff competition from competitors like Meta Platform META and Snap SNAP, which are also expanding into advertising to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.



Meta Platforms is working on integrating AI into its platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads. This effort is aimed at increasing user engagement and boost ad revenues. In the second quarter of 2025, Meta Platforms reported that advertising revenue increased 21.5% year over year to $46.56 billion and accounted for 98% of revenues. At cc, revenues increased 22% year over year.



In the second quarter of 2025, Snap’s advertising platform demonstrated significant performance improvements through enhanced AI capabilities and optimization tools. Purchase volume for commerce advertisers increased 39% year over year, while total purchase-related advertising revenues grew more than 25% from the prior-year period.



The company’s Sponsored Snaps format proved particularly effective at driving incremental conversions, generating up to 22% higher conversion rates when integrated into broader advertising campaigns, and delivering an 18% improvement in unique converters across app installations and in-app purchases.

RDDT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

RDDT’s shares have gained 55.6% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 18.9%. The Internet - Software industry has increased 22.7% in the same time frame.

RDDT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 18.86X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.91X. RDDT has a Value Score of F.

Price/Sales (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.81 per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. This suggests 154.35% year-over-year growth.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.