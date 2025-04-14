Reddit Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $890,791, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,190,573.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $77.5 to $165.0 for Reddit over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Reddit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Reddit's whale trades within a strike price range from $77.5 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $9.8 $9.45 $9.6 $85.00 $120.0K 130 125 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.75 $16.25 $17.25 $110.00 $115.5K 226 8 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.7 $11.55 $11.55 $100.00 $115.5K 979 147 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.85 $10.35 $10.75 $140.00 $108.5K 187 131 RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.65 $9.8 $10.5 $85.00 $99.8K 130 1.4K

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

In light of the recent options history for Reddit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Reddit's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,277,629, the RDDT's price is down by -2.62%, now at $98.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $127.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Reddit with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for RDDT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

