Reddit, Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $251.60 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $71.04 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.6% to $725.61 million from $427.71 million last year.

Reddit, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $251.60 Mln. vs. $71.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $725.61 Mln vs. $427.71 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 595 M To $ 605 M

