Reddit Benefits From Solid ARPU Growth: A Sign for More Upside?

Reddit RDDT is benefiting from solid growth in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which is emerging as a key growth driver for the company. In the first quarter of 2026, ARPU increased 44% year over year to $5.23, indicating that portfolio expansions are driving higher monetization per user.



Reddit’s unique community-driven model also plays a significant role. With nearly 500 million weekly users globally and 200 million in the United States, Reddit’s deeply engaged user base generates high-intent, authentic conversations. Around 40% of conversations on Reddit are commercial in nature, and 84% of shoppers report feeling more confident in their decisions after researching on Reddit. This high level of commercial intent has further boosted ARPU.



The company’s focus on expanding its advertiser base and introducing new ad formats, such as Dynamic Product Ads, has also contributed to ARPU growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the number of active advertisers grew more than 75% year over year, and performance-oriented revenue now represents more than 60% of total ad revenue.



Reddit’s ARPU growth is supported by its expanding advertiser base and improved ad automation. The company has integrated more automation and AI into its ad platform through the launch of Reddit Max, which enables advertisers to achieve better performance with less manual input. Advertisers using Max campaigns have seen a 17% reduction in cost per action and 25% more conversion outcomes.



Reddit’s international expansion has also played a pivotal role in boosting ARPU. In the first quarter of 2026, International revenues soared 74.7% year over year to $138 million. International ARPU increased 51% year over year to $2.02, signaling improving monetization intensity across regions.

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

RDDT is facing stiff competition from competitors like Pinterest PINS and Snap SNAP. Both Pinterest and Snap are also expanding their footprint into advertising to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.



Pinterest is seeing strong user engagement in all regions. In the first quarter of 2026, Pinterest’s global ARPU stood at $1.61 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.52. ARPU in Europe improved 17% year over year to $1.17, while the United States and Canada rose 9% year over year to $7.12. ARPU from the Rest of World increased 38% year over year to 20 cents.



Snap is seeing steady user engagement. In the first quarter of 2026, Snap’s ARPU increased 7% year over year to $3.17. North America's ARPU climbed 10% to $9.23, while Europe’s ARPU surged 48% to $3.34. ARPU for the Rest of World rose 3% year over year to $1.20.

RDDT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

RDDT shares have plunged 32.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's increase of 16% and the Internet - Software industry’s decline of 13.2%.

RDDT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 8.15X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.78X. RDDT has a Value Score of D.

RDDT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.83 per share, which has increased 21% over the past 30 days. This suggests 84.35% year-over-year growth.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.