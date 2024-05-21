Redde Northgate Executes Share Buyback

Redde Northgate (GB:REDD) has released an update.

Redde Northgate PLC has announced the buyback of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 429 pence each, which will be held in treasury. The share repurchase is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns and part of an ongoing buyback program. The company, a leading provider of integrated mobility solutions, aims to drive sustainable compounding growth through its strategic framework.

