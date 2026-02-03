RedCloud Holdings (RCT) Price Target Increased by 12.90% to 5.95

The average one-year price target for RedCloud Holdings (NasdaqCM:RCT) has been revised to $5.95 / share. This is an increase of 12.90% from the prior estimate of $5.27 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 532.91% from the latest reported closing price of $0.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in RedCloud Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCT is 0.31%, an increase of 45.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.01% to 1,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Value Investment holds 1,082K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCT by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Boyer Financial Services holds 123K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing a decrease of 1,144.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCT by 98.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

CacheTech holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCT by 25.13% over the last quarter.

