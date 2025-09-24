Redcentric Reports Higher Revenue, Return To Profit In FY2025

(RTTNews) - Redcentric plc (RCN.L), a UK-based provider of IT managed services, reported higher revenue and a higher return on investment for the year ending March 31, 2025.

Revenue increased from 124.8 million pounds to 135.1 million pounds. Compared to 1.8 million pounds the previous year.

After suffering a loss of 3.4 million pounds the year before, the company reported a net profit of 3.5 million pounds. Earnings per share were 2.20 pence, similar compared to the 2.20 pence last year.

RCN.L closed Wednesday's trading at 142.00 GBP up 9.50 GBP or 7.17 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

