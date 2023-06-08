REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades Ipsen (EPA:IPN)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Ipsen (EPA:IPN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ipsen is 115.77. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 4.39% from its latest reported closing price of 110.90.

The projected annual revenue for Ipsen is 3,265MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.12.

Ipsen Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ipsen. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPN is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 4,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 452K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPN by 13.77% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 384K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPN by 14.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 264K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPN by 4.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPN by 15.12% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 146K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

