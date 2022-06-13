Markets
Redbox Entertainment Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) shares are trading more than 30 percent higher on Monday morning trade after the company continuing an upsurge since mid of May. Shares are trading at a year-to-date high on the day.

The shares of the company that operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States are currently at $17.19, up 30.72 percent, from the previous close of $13.20 on a volume of 15,644,645. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.61-$30.72 on average volume of 18,972,338.

