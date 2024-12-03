News & Insights

Red Violet board declares special cash dividend of 30c per share

December 03, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Red Violet’s (RDVT) Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on red violet common stock of $0.30 per share, payable on or about February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2025. The aggregate amount of payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $4.2 million.

