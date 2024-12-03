Red Violet board declares special cash dividend of 30c per share

Red Violet’s (RDVT) Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on red violet common stock of $0.30 per share, payable on or about February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2025. The aggregate amount of payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $4.2 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.