Red Robin (RRGB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s RRGB loss is likely to widen year over year when the company reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 95.1%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 41 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, RRGB reported a loss per share of 24 cents.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $295.6 million, suggesting a drop of 1% year over year.

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Revenues

RRGB's fiscal second-quarter top line is expected to have declined year over year due to a decline in comparable restaurant revenues caused by a shift away from deep discounting marketing promotions and dismal guest traffic.



For second-quarter fiscal 2024, our models predict comparable restaurant revenues to decline 5.5% against an increase of 1.5% in the year-ago quarter.



However, the company's quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from higher average guest checks, higher menu pricing and the digital ecosystem. The revamped Red Robin Royalty Program, along with a focus on menu innovation and digital initiatives, is likely to have aided RRGB’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Starting in March, the company launched a new marketing strategy aimed at increasing visit frequency from loyal guests, attracting new guests and enhancing guest engagement. In the second quarter, it tested a new media mix, emphasizing digital streaming TV and video platforms like Hulu, Peacock and YouTube TV. These efforts are likely to have contributed to improved quarterly performance.



The company expects its investments to boost sales and profits, driving long-term shareholders’ value. It observed positive comparable restaurant sales in the first five weeks of the second quarter, thanks to these investments.



For the fiscal second quarter, RRGB expects to achieve modest restaurant sales growth. Our models predict restaurant revenues to inch up 0.3% year over year to $294.1 million in the to-be-reported quarter. We expect average guest check-in to increase 1.6% in the quarter compared with 7.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Margins

Inflationary pressures on commodity and labor are likely to have put pressure on the bottom line in the quarter under discussion. Strategic investments in labor and food quality to support hospitality and the guest experience are likely to have resulted in elevated costs.



Our model expects the restaurant-level operating profit margin for the to-be-reported quarter to decline to 11.9% from 12.6% reported in the year-ago quarter. We anticipate total costs and expenses to increase 6.4% year over year to $306.8 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Red Robin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Red Robin has an Earnings ESP of +7.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

