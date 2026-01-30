RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC (RRBI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.41 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $9.30 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $39.19 million from $35.63 million last year.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.41 Mln. vs. $9.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $39.19 Mln vs. $35.63 Mln last year.

