Red Mountain Mining Secures Key Antimony Project

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.
Red Mountain Mining Ltd has secured an exploration license for 391 km² in Australia’s premier Antimony province, promising a significant opportunity for Antimony and Gold discovery. The area covers an extensive section of the Peel Fault System, known for its mineral richness, and comes as Antimony prices soar due to China’s export ban. This acquisition positions Red Mountain Mining strategically in the context of rising demand and limited exploration in the region.
